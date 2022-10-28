Dr. Frederick Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Burton, MD
Overview of Dr. Frederick Burton, MD
Dr. Frederick Burton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Non Surgical Solutions P C1455 City Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 791-2453
I haven’t visited Dr. Burton yet, I saw his seminar with Pastor Gino Jennings of the truth of God. I attend the 1st church of our Lord Jesus Christ, Baltimore Maryland temple, but I watch/listen to the truth of God messages online everyday. I know I live in another (Maryland) but I am a new patient, I want to have Dr. Burton as my primary physician from now on. I would like to contact Dr. Burton, if that is okay, or have Dr. Burton contact me. I am a heart failure patient, I had a stroke 11 years ago. Presently, I am taking a lot of medications, for high blood pressure, diabetes, these medications make me tired and sleepy, what can I do to reverse my condition and get off some of these medications. Pls respond. Thank you for your time. Emmanuel Agomuoh.
About Dr. Frederick Burton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811932874
- Meharry Medical College
