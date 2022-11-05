See All Neurologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Frederick De La Vega, MD

Neurology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Frederick De La Vega, MD

Dr. Frederick De La Vega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn

Dr. De La Vega works at California Center Nrntrvntl Sgy in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De La Vega's Office Locations

  1. 1
    California Center Nrntrvntl Sgy
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 411, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 677-1755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Parkinson's Disease
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Parkinson's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 05, 2022
    He was my doc when I was hospitalized at Scripps Hospital, Genessee, following a stroke. I was in the hospital 9 days; he made time to see me daily. Doctor was "real"; he told me all relevant info re. my condition. He is my inspiration for getting better. And to add a fun dimension to all this, he has a great sense of humor. I'll miss him.
    Martin Schacht — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frederick De La Vega, MD

    Neurology
    • Neurology
    English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427169069
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frederick De La Vega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Vega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Vega works at California Center Nrntrvntl Sgy in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. De La Vega’s profile.

    Dr. De La Vega has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Vega on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Vega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

