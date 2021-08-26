Dr. Frederick Wittlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Wittlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Frederick Wittlin, MD
Dr. Frederick Wittlin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Dr. Wittlin works at
Dr. Wittlin's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology1750 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste B, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 869-5602
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wittlin?
It was a pleasure being seen by Dr Wittlin. He took time to talk to me and explained everything. And his staff couldn’t have been nicer.
About Dr. Frederick Wittlin, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306830138
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical Center
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wittlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wittlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wittlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wittlin works at
Dr. Wittlin has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wittlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.