Overview

Dr. Fredric Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Fredric D. Johnson, MD in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.