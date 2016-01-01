Dr. Fredric Serota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredric Serota, MD
Overview of Dr. Fredric Serota, MD
Dr. Fredric Serota, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ambler, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Serota's Office Locations
Ambler Pediatrics602 S Bethlehem Pike Ste D, Ambler, PA 19002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fredric Serota, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588668131
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
