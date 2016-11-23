Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD
Overview of Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD
Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Knight's Office Locations
WK Vascular Surgical Associates - North2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr Ste 5A, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My latest existentialistic observation just popped in my head when considering what remarks to post about my vascular surgeon, Dr. Fred Knight, and it is as follows: When people work in a capacity of helping people, their goodness really does come out. Dr. Knight is a class act and his most salient quality is simplicity. Very well-respected doctor and a quality human being. My Carotids could not be in better hands. I thank him from the very bottom of my overworked heart. At least I have one
About Dr. Fredrick Knight, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1538209697
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.