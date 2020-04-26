Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO
Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Kakar's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1735 Creekside Dr Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Kakar because my bladder fell. I was very upset but Dr. Kakar assured me that everything would be okay. When I woke up in the recovery room I expected to feel pain because I had vaginal reconstruction. But, I never had any pain at all. After the surgery or while recovering. I am very pleased with Dr. Kakar. She has a very caring "bedside" manner and she is an amazing surgeon.
About Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Persian and Urdu
- Female
- 1023384526
Education & Certifications
- DANBURY HOSPITAL
- A.T. Still University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
