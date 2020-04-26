See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Folsom, CA
Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO

Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Kakar works at UC Davis Spine Center in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kakar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1735 Creekside Dr Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Fetal Presentation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothalamic Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Primary Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Primary Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Secondary Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vulvitis
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kakar?

    Apr 26, 2020
    I went to see Dr. Kakar because my bladder fell. I was very upset but Dr. Kakar assured me that everything would be okay. When I woke up in the recovery room I expected to feel pain because I had vaginal reconstruction. But, I never had any pain at all. After the surgery or while recovering. I am very pleased with Dr. Kakar. She has a very caring "bedside" manner and she is an amazing surgeon.
    — Apr 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kakar to family and friends

    Dr. Kakar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kakar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO.

    About Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1023384526
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • DANBURY HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • A.T. Still University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kakar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kakar works at UC Davis Spine Center in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kakar’s profile.

    Dr. Kakar has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kakar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kakar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kakar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.