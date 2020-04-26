Overview of Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO

Dr. Freshta Kakar, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Kakar works at UC Davis Spine Center in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.