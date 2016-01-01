Dr. Funmi Babatunde, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babatunde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Funmi Babatunde, DDS
Overview
Dr. Funmi Babatunde, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Peoria, IL.
Dr. Babatunde works at
Locations
Willow Knolls Family Dental7310 N Villa Lake Dr Ste B, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 252-5847
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Funmi Babatunde, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, French
- Female
- 1588701452
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babatunde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babatunde accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Babatunde using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Babatunde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babatunde works at
Dr. Babatunde speaks French.
