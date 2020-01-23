Dr. Funsho Akinluyi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akinluyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Funsho Akinluyi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Funsho Akinluyi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chantilly, VA.
Dr. Akinluyi works at
Locations
-
1
Neibauer Dental Care25401 Eastern Marketplace Plz Ste 165, Chantilly, VA 20152 Directions (703) 988-5929Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akinluyi?
Everything was very thorough, they ran on time, etc. Good experience.
About Dr. Funsho Akinluyi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1104200948
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akinluyi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akinluyi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Akinluyi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Akinluyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akinluyi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Akinluyi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akinluyi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akinluyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akinluyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.