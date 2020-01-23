Overview

Dr. Funsho Akinluyi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chantilly, VA.



Dr. Akinluyi works at Neibauer - South Riding in Chantilly, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.