Dr. Gabriel Al-Hajj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Hajj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Al-Hajj, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Al-Hajj, MD
Dr. Gabriel Al-Hajj, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Al-Hajj's Office Locations
- 1 400 Division St Ste 7, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-0989
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Hajj?
Dr. Gabriel Al-Hajj is a great doctor and wonderful surgeon. I always felt well taken care of. Dr. Al-Hajj explained to me in with great understand what was going on with my body. Then asked me if I understood to make sure. I never felt rushed. He answered every question I had. Post surgery I felt the same warmth and caring from him. I would defiantly recommend this man. The office staff was none that I've encountered before. They were very friendly, always had a smile with a sense of humor. I felt right at home in this environment. Prompt on returning the phone calls due to the Covid-19 having things messed up. This place is very accommodating in every way. You don't find staff like this. All of them deserve more than a 5 star rating.
About Dr. Gabriel Al-Hajj, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1386670693
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Hajj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Hajj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Hajj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Hajj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Hajj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Hajj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Hajj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.