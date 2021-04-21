Dr. Gabriel Sosne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gabriel Sosne, MD
Overview of Dr. Gabriel Sosne, MD
Dr. Gabriel Sosne, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Dr. Sosne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sosne's Office Locations
-
1
Kresge Eye Institute4717 Saint Antoine St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (248) 594-6702Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wayne State University Physician Group26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 60, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 594-6702Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sosne?
5 plus stars. Dr. Sosne was very professional and detailed. His knowledge of his field was very obvious and I felt confident in his diagnosis . His team was top notch also. From the person who answered the phone to the nurses who conducted the testing. I thank you.
About Dr. Gabriel Sosne, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1952348443
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosne works at
Dr. Sosne has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.