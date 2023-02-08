Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriela Sanchez, MD
Dr. Gabriela Sanchez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
Swedish Womens Health Care Ps600 Broadway Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 215-1770
Swedish Otolaryngology - Ballard1801 NW Market St Ste 411, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 781-6072
Swedish Medical Center-ballard5300 Tallman Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 320-2589
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent as usual
About Dr. Gabriela Sanchez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043343205
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
