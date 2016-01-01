Dr. Gad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gamal Gad, MD
Dr. Gamal Gad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.
Gamal E Gad MD PC541 E 29th St, Paterson, NJ 07504 Directions (973) 523-6830
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1578695714
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
