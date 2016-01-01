See All Transplant Surgeons in Hewlett, NY
Dr. Ganesh Gunasekaran, MB BS

Transplant Surgery
0.0 (0)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ganesh Gunasekaran, MB BS

Dr. Ganesh Gunasekaran, MB BS is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Gunasekaran works at Mount Sinai Doctors Five Towns in Hewlett, NY with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gunasekaran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors Five Towns
    1436 Broadway # 7, Hewlett, NY 11557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ronald M Shelton MD
    5 E 98th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biliary Atresia
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ganesh Gunasekaran, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital

