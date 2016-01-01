Overview of Dr. Ganesh Gunasekaran, MB BS

Dr. Ganesh Gunasekaran, MB BS is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Gunasekaran works at Mount Sinai Doctors Five Towns in Hewlett, NY with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.