Dr. Ganesh Shanmugam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ganesh Shanmugam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital and St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Shanmugam works at
B/CS Allergy & Asthma1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 270, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 703-6112
- St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Dr. Shanmugam is wonderful. He takes time to explain everything clearly. I really appreciate his good care for my son.
- English, Spanish and Tamil
- University of Texas Southwestern
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Shanmugam speaks Spanish and Tamil.
