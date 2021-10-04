Dr. Garrett Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garrett Lambert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Garrett Lambert, MD
Dr. Garrett Lambert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Lambert works at
Dr. Lambert's Office Locations
Kcpg8300 College Blvd Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 338-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lambert:
Always listens and takes your input into consideration when forming a plan.
About Dr. Garrett Lambert, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1760891360
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lambert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lambert works at
Dr. Lambert has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.