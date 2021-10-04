See All Psychiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Garrett Lambert, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Garrett Lambert, MD

Dr. Garrett Lambert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. 

Dr. Lambert works at Kansas City Psychiatric Group in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lambert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kcpg
    8300 College Blvd Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 338-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 04, 2021
    Always listens and takes your input into consideration when forming a plan.
    Paul A — Oct 04, 2021
    About Dr. Garrett Lambert, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760891360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Garrett Lambert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lambert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lambert works at Kansas City Psychiatric Group in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Lambert’s profile.

    Dr. Lambert has seen patients for Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lambert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lambert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lambert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

