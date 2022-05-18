Dr. Garry Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Garry Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garry Ho, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've never met a more kind, attentive or knowledgeable doctor. He was extraordinarily thorough in his assessment of my issues and explained all of the possible causes and treatment plans. He was simply incredible. A true healer.
About Dr. Garry Ho, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
