Dr. Gary Butts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gary Butts, MD
Dr. Gary Butts, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Butts works at
Dr. Butts' Office Locations
-
1
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
-
2
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Dr. Sudeep Rao831 Hillcrest Rd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Butts for over 2 years. He is the first primary doc that I’ve had who has been willing to look for answers with me. I’ve been dealing with a condition for about 8 years and have consistently been brushed off by specialists. Dr. Butts took the time to fina a specialist for me who was as committed as we were to finding answers about the cause of my condition.
About Dr. Gary Butts, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1265896526
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
