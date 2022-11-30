Dr. Gary Cassel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Cassel, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Cassel, MD
Dr. Gary Cassel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cockeysville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Cassel works at
Dr. Cassel's Office Locations
-
1
Cockeysville Opticians & Eyecare10255 York Rd, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Directions (410) 666-0610
-
2
Ruxton Towers Eye Associates8415 Bellona Ln Ste 104, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 828-9270
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cassel?
I was on prescription drops from overseas eye doctors but his exam doubted the diagnosis. Referred me for still another opinion to a younger doctor as he nears retirement. Highly professional and quick exam—very impressive.
About Dr. Gary Cassel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1124180880
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cassel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassel works at
Dr. Cassel has seen patients for Migraine, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.