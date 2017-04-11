Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Lai, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Lai, MD
Dr. Gary Lai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai's Office Locations
Gary T Lai MD14335 Pipeline Ave, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 548-3888
Alhambra Hospital Medical Center100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 570-1606
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lai is one of the best doctor here. He has a lot of knowledge, spend enough time with patient, answer questions you have and speak easy English & slowly. Also his front ladies Ms. Li Liang and Ms. Sherry Sun are the best. always smile, kind. you don't find these people other place. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Gary Lai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Minnan
- 1245332220
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai speaks Chinese and Minnan.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
