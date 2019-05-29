Overview of Dr. Gary Lau, MD

Dr. Gary Lau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Madison Health, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Lau works at John W. Dobson MD Inc. in Springfield, OH with other offices in Urbana, OH and London, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.