Dr. Gary Lau, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (6)
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gary Lau, MD

Dr. Gary Lau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Madison Health, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Lau works at John W. Dobson MD Inc. in Springfield, OH with other offices in Urbana, OH and London, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lau's Office Locations

  1
    John W. Dobson MD Inc.
    2330 E HIGH ST, Springfield, OH 45505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 324-3937
  2
    Family Physicians of Urbana Inc
    900 Scioto St, Urbana, OH 43078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 652-3828
  3
    Community Foot Care
    9 E 2nd St, London, OH 43140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 852-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Madison Health
  • Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
  • Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital

Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Diabetic Cataracts
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blepharoplasty
Chorioretinal Scars
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Strabismus Surgery
Trichiasis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 29, 2019
    I would not go any wear else than to GOES! The staff are top notch and Dr Lau is one one of the best Eye Surgeons in Springfield. We are very lucky to have a surgeon of his caliber!
    — May 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gary Lau, MD
    About Dr. Gary Lau, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427049568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lau has seen patients for Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

