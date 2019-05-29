Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary Lau, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Lau, MD
Dr. Gary Lau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Madison Health, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Lau's Office Locations
John W. Dobson MD Inc.2330 E HIGH ST, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 324-3937
Family Physicians of Urbana Inc900 Scioto St, Urbana, OH 43078 Directions (937) 652-3828
Community Foot Care9 E 2nd St, London, OH 43140 Directions (740) 852-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison Health
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would not go any wear else than to GOES! The staff are top notch and Dr Lau is one one of the best Eye Surgeons in Springfield. We are very lucky to have a surgeon of his caliber!
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau has seen patients for Floaters, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lau speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.