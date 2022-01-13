See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Gary Miller, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
63 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gary Miller, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Miller works at Alternative Services Network in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tomaszek Neurosurgical Associates PA
    17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 119, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 440-6899

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 13, 2022
    Dr. Miller is NOT interested in the money; he only cares about his patients. He is kind, very knowledgable, helpful and never in a rush. We travel 45 min. to see him and it's worth the trip. Thank You, Dr. Miller
    John & Doreen Grimes — Jan 13, 2022
    About Dr. Gary Miller, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • 63 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770503336
    Education & Certifications

    • AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
    • Montefiore Hospital
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • University Of Texas Austin
    • Psychiatry
