Dr. Gary Miller, MD
Dr. Gary Miller, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Tomaszek Neurosurgical Associates PA17115 Red Oak Dr Ste 119, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 440-6899
Dr. Miller is NOT interested in the money; he only cares about his patients. He is kind, very knowledgable, helpful and never in a rush. We travel 45 min. to see him and it's worth the trip. Thank You, Dr. Miller
- AUSTIN STATE HOSPITAL
- Montefiore Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University Of Texas Austin
- Psychiatry
