Dr. Gary Mosher, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Gary Mosher, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Mosher, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Mosher works at
Locations
Parkway Psychiatry and Family Counselingp.a.3040 N Wickham Rd Ste 3, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 254-3042
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Health First Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor!!
About Dr. Gary Mosher, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1073554747
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla
- Hall Institute
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosher accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.