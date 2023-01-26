Dr. Gary Ott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Ott, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Ott, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Ott works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Heart Clinic - Cardiac Surgery9427 SW Barnes Rd Ste 593, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-8670Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ott?
Dr. Ott was very straightforward in his consultation. He advised me of all the associated risks and benefits of the procedure. He is a friendly, outgoing person.
About Dr. Gary Ott, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1891787180
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College P&s
- Thos Jefferson University
- Thos Jefferson University
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ott works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.