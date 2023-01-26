Overview

Dr. Gary Ott, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Ott works at Providence Heart Clinic Cardiovascular Surgeons in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.