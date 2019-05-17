Overview of Dr. Gary Ritten, MD

Dr. Gary Ritten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shelby, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital.



Dr. Ritten works at OhioHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Physicians, Shelby in Shelby, OH with other offices in Lexington, OH and Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.