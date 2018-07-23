Dr. Gary Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Rubin, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Rubin, MD
Dr. Gary Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
Gary V Rubin MD7001 W Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638 Directions (773) 229-8818
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Rubin is the best years ago i had steel in my eye from work it was Saturday and finding a doctor was a problem he saw me that evening at a Chicago hospital even leaving a wedding reception he was at to remove metal. I have been going to his office for 20 years hes the best...
About Dr. Gary Rubin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1962484162
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
