Overview

Dr. Gary Schenk Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cleveland and Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schenk Sr works at Gaston Family Care P.A. in Gastonia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.