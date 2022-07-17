Dr. Gary Vukov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vukov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Vukov, MD
Overview
Dr. Gary Vukov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Locations
Strand Gi Associates7900 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 487-0839
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The pre-procedure cleansing solution gets tastier as new flavors are developed. The insurance and check-in process is well organized. They work hard to insure you are who you are with multiple name and info checks. There is an anesthesiologist to administer the sedation. I had clarity of thought and physical control upon awakening.
About Dr. Gary Vukov, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1013907690
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Of South Carolina Medical Center
- Worcester Memorial Hospital
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vukov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vukov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vukov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vukov has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vukov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vukov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vukov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vukov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vukov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.