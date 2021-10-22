Dr. Gary Walford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Walford, MD
Overview of Dr. Gary Walford, MD
Dr. Gary Walford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Walford's Office Locations
Heart and Vascular Institute - White Marsh4924 Campbell Blvd Ste 110, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (443) 442-2001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw for initial visit was extremely thorough and detailed. Extensive knowledge that he takes the time to discuss. Great bedside manner. Very professional.
About Dr. Gary Walford, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1841286796
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.