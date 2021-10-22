Overview of Dr. Gary Walford, MD

Dr. Gary Walford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Walford works at Heart and Vascular Institute - White Marsh in Nottingham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.