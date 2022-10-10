See All Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Gary Zagon, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (19)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gary Zagon, MD

Dr. Gary Zagon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Zagon works at NYU MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zagon's Office Locations

    Center for Arthritis & Autoimmunity
    333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-7400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Bart A Kummer MD
    111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-9700
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    301 E 17th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 356-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 10, 2022
    I had a really great video visit and follow-up phone call with Dr. Zagon. He seemed to really listen as I went through my fairly long history and list of symptoms, and took time to address each of my concerns. I can't say the same about many doctors. After a blood test, Dr. Zagon called me to go over the results and again, took the time to listen and answer my questions. It turns out I probably don't have any rheumatological issues, but if I did, I would go back to Dr. Zagon.
    Andrew — Oct 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gary Zagon, MD
    About Dr. Gary Zagon, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649244526
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zagon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zagon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zagon has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zagon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zagon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zagon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zagon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zagon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

