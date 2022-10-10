Overview of Dr. Gary Zagon, MD

Dr. Gary Zagon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zagon works at NYU MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.