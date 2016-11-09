Dr. Gary Zisk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Zisk, DO
Overview
Dr. Gary Zisk, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Zisk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gary Zisk, MD8223 Bay Pkwy Ste 6A, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 259-1979
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zisk?
I was his patient for 20 yrs. I always maintained my weight. I haven't been there since 2009 because I moved to New Jersey. If I drove I would surely make monthly visits. Dr Zisk, his wife and staff were always compassionate and very delightful. He will help you lose the weight! D. Schoen
About Dr. Gary Zisk, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1336254457
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zisk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zisk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zisk works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zisk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zisk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zisk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zisk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.