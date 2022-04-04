Dr. Gaurav Vajaria, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vajaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaurav Vajaria, DPM
Dr. Gaurav Vajaria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Adventist Hinsdale Hospital120 N Oak St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 510-6929
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Orthopaedics908 N Elm St Ste 103, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 790-1872
Orthopaedics12004 S Route 59 Unit 100, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 510-6929
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I couldnt be happier. Ive had a lot of surgery prior to coming her. He had been able to fix both my feet. I hsd given up any hope of that ever being accomplished. Dr Bageria was very professional and quite kind. The office staffhave been very kind and efficient. Twice, I have had to ask for assistance and was responded to almost immediately . Appointments have been easy to schedule. I appreciate the doctor and the staff. I have been through several doctors and surgeries. Ive never been happier with the care and service from Dr Bageria.
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
