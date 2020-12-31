Overview of Dr. Gautam Phookan, MD

Dr. Gautam Phookan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Phookan works at IU Health Physicians Neurosurgery in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.