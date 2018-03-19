Overview of Dr. Gautam Shah, MD

Dr. Gautam Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at CLINIC FOR CHEST DISEASES in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.