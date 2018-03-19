Dr. Gautam Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gautam Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gautam Shah, MD
Dr. Gautam Shah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Sun Wellness Pllc10192 W COGGINS DR, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 584-8899
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to what I have to say and how I have been feeling. The staff is very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Gautam Shah, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1831143676
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
