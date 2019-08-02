See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD

Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Polsky works at Mind Health Institute, Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Polsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mind Health Institute, Newport Beach
    450 Newport Center Dr Ste 380, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 891-0307

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Polsky?

Aug 02, 2019
Dr. Polsky immediately listens and focuses on the patient while engaging everyone. She continues to see our son for ADHD. She is friendly, warm, and interested and has the trust and confidence of our son and family. A refreshing base of knowledge and understands trends in treatment and available avenues. A great partner on our team as we travel this journey and continually searches for new options to enhance treatment. Thank you for our confidence and peace of mind.
Colton's Parents — Aug 02, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Polsky to family and friends

Dr. Polsky's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Polsky

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD.

About Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184949042
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Polsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Polsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Polsky works at Mind Health Institute, Newport Beach in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Polsky’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Polsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.