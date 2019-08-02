Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD
Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Polsky's Office Locations
Mind Health Institute, Newport Beach450 Newport Center Dr Ste 380, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 891-0307
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Polsky immediately listens and focuses on the patient while engaging everyone. She continues to see our son for ADHD. She is friendly, warm, and interested and has the trust and confidence of our son and family. A refreshing base of knowledge and understands trends in treatment and available avenues. A great partner on our team as we travel this journey and continually searches for new options to enhance treatment. Thank you for our confidence and peace of mind.
About Dr. Gayle Polsky, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184949042
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Polsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polsky.
