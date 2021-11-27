See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Manlius, NY
Dr. Geeta Sangani, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geeta Sangani, MD

Dr. Geeta Sangani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Manlius, NY. They completed their fellowship with Upstate Mc

Dr. Sangani works at Family Care Medical Group in Manlius, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sangani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Care Medical Group PC
    308 W Seneca St, Manlius, NY 13104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 682-5080
  2. 2
    Geeta A Sangani MD
    191 Intrepid Ln, Syracuse, NY 13205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 492-5208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Plantar Wart
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Prostatitis
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Hypert
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Nov 27, 2021
    Dr Sangani cares. She is kind, carefull, listens to her patient I have been going to her for 30 years and now at 85 I still depend on her sound judgement
    — Nov 27, 2021
    About Dr. Geeta Sangani, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1992784995
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Upstate Mc
    Internship
    • Sinai Hosp Of Baltimore
