Overview of Dr. Geeta Sangani, MD

Dr. Sangani works at Family Care Medical Group in Manlius, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.