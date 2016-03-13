Overview

Dr. Geetha Gabbita, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Gabbita works at Office in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.