Overview of Dr. Geetha Puri, MD

Dr. Geetha Puri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Puri works at Puri Orthopedic Center Inc. in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.