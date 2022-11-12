Dr. Geetha Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geetha Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geetha Puri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
Puri Orthopedic Center Inc.12830 Hesperia Rd Ste A, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 243-7715
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
i appreciate the time she takes for me on our telephone visits. no complaints here, medication sent right after visit and pharmacy was ready to go!
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.