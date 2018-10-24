Overview

Dr. Gene Kielhorn, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Kielhorn works at MDVIP - Brooklyn, Michigan in Brooklyn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.