Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gene Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gene Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Gene Rosenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
New Jersey Urology20 Prospect Ave Ste 915, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-0024Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 160 Pehle Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (201) 343-0082
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A very experienced doctor who also knows the latest information in the field. He also shares his wisdom and answers questions intelligently when he has the time. Often he is enormously rushed and doesn’t spend much time with you. The office is spotty... phone calls often never go through, the appointment reminder system asks you to confirm online and via text, but that often doesn’t work, and while most of the people there are nice, some aren’t very reassuring or confident. They should present ma environment of caring and confidence, like “You’re in the right place and we will take care of you.” Instead, they seem reserved and shy, as though they just started working there and aren’t sure what to say or do, and most have there a while. I only ‘now one of their names after going there 10 years!
About Dr. Gene Rosenberg, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093716219
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.