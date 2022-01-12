Dr. Gene Saylors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saylors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gene Saylors, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gene Saylors, MD
Dr. Gene Saylors, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Saylors' Office Locations
Charleston Hematology Oncology Associates PA2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Fl 2, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 577-6957
Charleston Hematology Oncology Associates, P.A.125 Doughty St Ste 500, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions (843) 577-2276
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saylors is a wonderful doctor. I've been a patient for 10 years now and I don't have 1 complaint about him or his awesome staff. He takes the time to explain everything and he's very thorough and timely getting scans completed and the results back as quickly as possible.
About Dr. Gene Saylors, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215155908
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saylors has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saylors accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saylors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saylors has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saylors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saylors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saylors.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saylors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saylors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.