See All Podiatric Surgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.2 (18)
Map Pin Small Springfield, MO
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM

Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

Dr. Bricker works at Southwest Missouri Foot & Ankle in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Bricker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OCH Speciality Clinic
    1540 E Evergreen St, Springfield, MO 65803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 837-4191
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Mercy Hospital Springfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bricker?

    Oct 06, 2022
    First of all, I called because I had a painful ingrown toenail. I had called several different offices in the area and was either turned away for being a new patient or offered an appointment 2 months out. I was in pain! Dr Bricker’s office saw me the next day and had my surgery for removal scheduled within 2 weeks of my initial call. Everyone at the office was very friendly, including the front desk staff. Dr Bricker is a hoot! He and his assistant were definitely able to keep me distracted during the procedure with their funny banter and conversations. The only minor complaint I have is that they seem to always be running behind, so just plan on waiting an extra 30-45 minutes after your appointment time to be seen. That really doesn’t bother me much since my overall experience was great and I will gladly wait an hour for a doctor who is compassionate and down to earth and who actually got me in to be seen quickly and not making me wait months.
    Crystal E — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bricker to family and friends

    Dr. Bricker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bricker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM.

    About Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710974316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Topeka VA Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bricker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bricker works at Southwest Missouri Foot & Ankle in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bricker’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bricker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bricker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bricker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bricker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.