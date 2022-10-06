Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bricker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Bricker, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
OCH Speciality Clinic1540 E Evergreen St, Springfield, MO 65803 Directions (417) 837-4191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
First of all, I called because I had a painful ingrown toenail. I had called several different offices in the area and was either turned away for being a new patient or offered an appointment 2 months out. I was in pain! Dr Bricker’s office saw me the next day and had my surgery for removal scheduled within 2 weeks of my initial call. Everyone at the office was very friendly, including the front desk staff. Dr Bricker is a hoot! He and his assistant were definitely able to keep me distracted during the procedure with their funny banter and conversations. The only minor complaint I have is that they seem to always be running behind, so just plan on waiting an extra 30-45 minutes after your appointment time to be seen. That really doesn’t bother me much since my overall experience was great and I will gladly wait an hour for a doctor who is compassionate and down to earth and who actually got me in to be seen quickly and not making me wait months.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Topeka VA Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Bricker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bricker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bricker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bricker speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bricker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bricker.
