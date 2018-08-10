Dr. Geoffrey Burns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Burns, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Burns, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Burns works at
Locations
-
1
Renaissance Family Medicine of Wellesley332 Washington St Ste 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 235-4088
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burns?
The best doctor I have had in my adult life. Dr. Burns is the best. He is very knowledgeable and spends a LOT of time understanding his patients and explaining treatment options. He cares a GREAT deal for his patients and is an asset to the medical profession. I used to live near his practice and then moved to New Hampshire. Recently I decided the 1.5 hour drive is worth it and switched back to him. Dr. Burns was gracious enough to accept me again. I trust him with my life as health.
About Dr. Geoffrey Burns, MD
- Family Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700873130
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Family Physicians
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burns works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.