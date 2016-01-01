Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Gottlieb's Office Locations
Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Virology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4255 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
