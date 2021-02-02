Dr. Georganna Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Georganna Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Georganna Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Ah Rudolph Or Sh. Aldama PA6560 Fannin St Ste 724, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0058Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Complete Dermatology4500 Washington Ave Ste 250, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (281) 857-6870
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Super attentive, super nice, super on-time. Most importantly, caught a mark on my back that no one recently has (from a prior mole removal).
About Dr. Georganna Davis, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1205059342
Education & Certifications
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.