Dr. George Abdelsayed, MD
Overview
Dr. George Abdelsayed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.

Locations
Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (224) 263-5503
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Abdelsayed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144298613
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine

Dr. Abdelsayed speaks Arabic.
