Dr. George Austin, MD
Overview of Dr. George Austin, MD
Dr. George Austin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Austin's Office Locations
George L. Austin MD Ltd.562 Shearer St Ste 302, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-2441
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. George Austin, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1952392276
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
