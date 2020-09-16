Overview of Dr. George Barth, MD

Dr. George Barth, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Barth works at Staywell Health Center in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.