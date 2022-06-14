Overview of Dr. George Boutis, MD

Dr. George Boutis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Boutis works at Northwell Health Cardiovascular Services in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.