Overview of Dr. George Dephillips, MD

Dr. George Dephillips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Michigan City and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Dephillips works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in Crown Point, IN and McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.