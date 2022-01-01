Dr. George Dephillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dephillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Dephillips, MD
Overview of Dr. George Dephillips, MD
Dr. George Dephillips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Michigan City and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Dephillips works at
Dr. Dephillips' Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10350 Haligus Rd Ste C, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 535-7271
-
2
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 738-2100
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B305, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (847) 535-7271
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DePhillips is an excellent surgeon. He takes time to talk and get to know you, while determining the extent of what needs to be fixed.
About Dr. George Dephillips, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841344215
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dephillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dephillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dephillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dephillips works at
Dr. Dephillips has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dephillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dephillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dephillips.
