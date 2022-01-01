See All Neurosurgeons in Huntley, IL
Dr. George Dephillips, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (23)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. George Dephillips, MD

Dr. George Dephillips, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Michigan City and Franciscan Health Munster.

Dr. Dephillips works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in Crown Point, IN and McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dephillips' Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste C, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7271
    Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point
    1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 738-2100
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B305, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Franciscan Health Hammond
  • Franciscan Health Michigan City
  • Franciscan Health Munster

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. George Dephillips, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841344215
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush Med Coll/Rush-Presby-St Luke's
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. George Dephillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dephillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dephillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dephillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dephillips has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dephillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dephillips. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dephillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dephillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dephillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

